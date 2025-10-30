Music for the Week

Saturday, Nov. 8

The weekend in Milford starts at the Historic Dimmick Inn (101 E Harford St., Milford), where Troy Rusnack takes the stage at 5 p.m. for a solo set filled with acoustic favorites. Over at Back Road Brewing Co. (248 Old Milford Road, Milford), the music keeps rolling at 6:30 p.m. with Raw Deal, who deliver an energetic blend of rock & roll, R&B, blues, and a touch of country. Expect tight harmonies, fiery guitar solos, and a party-worthy setlist featuring classics from The Allman Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, The Black Crowes, and more.

At 8 p.m., head to The Milford Theater (114 E Catherine St., Milford) for Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” a timeless exploration of small-town life, love, and mortality, praised by Edward Albee as “the greatest American play ever written.” Tickets are available at themilfordtheater.com.

To close out the night, Sidestreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Ct., Dingmans Ferry) hosts a DJ Dance Party at 9 p.m., offering one more reason to keep the energy going on the dance floor.

Sunday, Nov. 9

Spend a laid-back Sunday in Milford starting with John Stanley at The Historic Dimmick Inn at 12 p.m., where his acoustic set provides the perfect brunch-time soundtrack. The Milford Theater continues its weekend run of “Our Town” at 2 p.m., inviting audiences back for another moving performance. Then at 2:30 p.m., Lucky House Trio brings their dynamic mix of hits, deep cuts, and originals to Back Road Brewing Co. A Hudson Valley favorite since 2011, the trio’s genre-spanning set from Elvis to Adele promises a fun and familiar afternoon for music lovers.

Thursday, Nov. 13

At Back Road Brewing, the “Mark My Words” Karaoke Competition kicks off at 5:30 p.m., all in support of the Pike County Humane Society and the Ecumenical Food Pantry. Meanwhile, at Log Tavern Brewing (309 E Harford St. Bldg 2, Milford), it’s Open Mic Night with host Darian Rivera, with sign-ups starting at 5:30 p.m. and music from 6–9 p.m. This special Halloween Costume Party Edition invites local talent to take the stage and celebrate creativity with good company and great craft beer.

Friday, Nov. 14

Kick off your weekend with a full night of entertainment. At Back Road Brewing, Skyward Fall hits the stage at 6:30 p.m., performing ‘90s rock favorites and original songs inspired by the era’s legends, from Radiohead and Foo Fighters to STP and Seether. Later in the night, grab the mic yourself at Sidestreet Bar & Grill for karaoke starting at 8 p.m., where the fun continues well into the night. For those in the mood for theater, The Milford Theater presents another evening of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town.”

Send upcoming area live music event information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.