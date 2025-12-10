Music for the Week

Saturday, Dec. 13

Classic rock and pop set the tone early with Joana Dutcher at Clearview Vineyard & Winery (35 Clearview Lane) at 2 p.m., while Soul Sense brings their own groove to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road) at the same hour.

Over at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way), Carolyn Weller and Garrett Gardner ease into the afternoon at 3 p.m. High-energy classic rock takes over Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass) at 6 p.m. with Some Guys and a Broad, followed by the Missyping Duo’s standout vocals at 6:30 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse at the GWL Garden Market (1197 NY-17A).

Holiday cheer takes the spotlight at 7 p.m. during the Christmas Showcase at Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Court), while Nailed Shutt keeps things rolling at 8 p.m. back at The Last Whisky Bar. The Harrisons bring an eclectic mix to Barrel 28 (28 N Main St.) at 8:30 p.m., and the Captain’s Table (547 NY-17M) rocks hard at 9 p.m. with Crush, a NY/NJ cover band known for the biggest hits from the ’80s, ’90s, and today.

Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St.) also lights up at 9 p.m. as No Promises delivers alt-rock favorites from the ’90s and 2000s, including Sublime, Weezer, Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam, and more.

Sunday, Dec 14

Sunday brings a mix of holiday nostalgia, cozy vineyard sets, and relaxed afternoon covers. A special tribute to “A Charlie Brown Christmas” begins at 1 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant, where the Jeremy Baum Trio brings the iconic soundtrack to life over brunch. Clearview Vineyard continues the classic rock and pop vibe at 2 p.m. with Dave and Margie, while Fred Gilles performs at Warwick Valley Winery at the same hour. Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike) features Sean O’Flynn at 2 p.m., offering an easygoing acoustic set. The Last Whisky Bar hosts TJ Santiago at 3 p.m. for a solo performance, and Tin Barn Brewing welcomes One Size Fits All at 3 p.m. with crowd-pleasing cover tunes. At 3 p.m., the Strings Attached Duo lands at D’Boathus (322 Lakeside Road) with pop covers to round out a mellow Sunday lineup.

Wednesday, Dec. 17

Midweek music starts with a big holiday production as Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series presents the ROCK THIS TOWN Orchestra’s Christmas Spectacular at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road). Known as the #1 Brian Setzer/Stray Cats tribute act, this ticketed event ($29.99 per person) brings swinging rockabilly holiday energy to the stage. Later, Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) hosts a 6:30 p.m. Blues Jam Session led by NYC icon Joe Taino, whose storied career spans rock, blues, jazz, Latin music, and decades of global performances. His open jam invites musicians and listeners into an evening shaped by a true Hall-of-Fame legacy.

Thursday, Dec. 18

Thursday night opens with Felix and the Cats at 6 p.m., bringing their signature blend of rock and blues to Blue Arrow Farm. The Last Whisky Bar follows with an open mic at 7 p.m., offering a welcoming space for local musicians to share original songs, covers, and creative moments. At the same time, Trail’s End Taphouse hosts its own open mic night starting with sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., inviting acoustic performers, poets, comedians, and more to step up to the mic.

Friday, Dec. 19

Pennings Farm Cidery welcomes Mychal Kelly at 6 p.m., followed by the Nailed Shutt Trio at 6:30 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse. Emo fans get their fix at 7 p.m. when It’s Not a Phase Mom brings nostalgic emo and pop-punk energy to Tin Barn Brewing. At the same time, Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.) hosts the F Bomb Duo with their lively acoustic covers. The Last Whisky Bar features Sinus Rhythm at 8 p.m., a five-piece acoustic band blending classic and contemporary rock. A major holiday spectacle unfolds at 8 p.m. at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Road) with Twelve Twenty-Four, a high-energy holiday rock orchestra inspired by the greats of symphonic rock. Barrel 28 closes out the night at 8:30 p.m. as Vinyl Tap delivers classic rock hits with a feel-good weekend vibe.

