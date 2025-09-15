Music for the Week

Saturday, Sept. 20

Dan Brother will bring his blues-rock energy to Applewood Winery (82 4 Corners Rd.) at 1 p.m., while over at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass), The Al’s, featuring Alice Leon and Al Greene, will deliver a lively acoustic set of covers and originals.

Clearview Vineyard (35 Clearview Lane) hosts Midnight Slim and LaurieAnne at 2 p.m., filling the afternoon with classic rock, country, and pop, while the Bunker Boys return to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road) at the same time with their signature hillbilly charm and moonshine-loving spirit.

At 3 p.m., Ethan Levy takes the stage at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way), followed by The Mugshots at 4 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike), where their six-piece band will cover classic rock hits from the ’60s through the ’90s ($5 cover).

The evening continues with Voodoo Strangers at Trails End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY 17A) at 5 p.m., bringing their electrifying rock sound to Greenwood Lake.

Theatre lovers can catch “Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe” at 7 p.m. at the Theatre at Mountain Lake Park (46 Bowen Road), a theatrical musical blending haunting melodies with Poe’s mysterious legacy.

Back at The Last Whisky Bar, Blue Heart Jazz brings the funk starting at 8 p.m., while Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Road) hosts Noise Pollution: The AC/DC Experience at 8 p.m., a high-octane tribute show celebrating AC/DC’s legendary catalog. Tickets for the show can be purchased at sugarloafpacny.com.

To close the night, Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N. Main St.) turns back the clock at 9 p.m. with Ladies Eighties Night, featuring DJ RyanK spinning a retro mix alongside drink specials and an ’80s costume contest.

Sunday, Sept. 21

Applewood Winery starts the day at 1 p.m. with Arborline, setting the mood with their acoustic-driven sound.

At 2 p.m., Clearview Vineyard welcomes the Hip Replacements for a blend of classic rock, blues, and pop, while Trail’s End Taphouse features the return of the Missy Ping Duo, known for soulful harmonies and a dynamic acoustic set.

The Theatre at Mountain Lake Park presents another showing of “Nevermore” at 2 p.m., while Warwick Valley Winery hosts Vera & The Force, bringing southern and classic rock favorites.

At 3 p.m., Bruce Perone takes the stage at The Last Whisky Bar, and Tin Barn Brewing keeps things lively with OC5 delivering high-energy fun.

Pennings Farm Cidery also gets rocking at 3 p.m. with Sons of Hudson ($5 cover).

The evening winds down lakeside at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road), where Black Cat Bone Band will channel southern rock vibes at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 24

Wednesday night festivities kick off at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road) with Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series. At 4 p.m., Duckface makes their debut, bringing a four-piece, high-energy rock and roll show that spans six decades of music.

Thursday, Sept. 25

Blue Arrow Farm continues the week’s fun at 6 p.m. with Felix and the Cats returning for another lively set, blending classic rock grooves and crowd favorites.

Friday, Sept. 26

The weekend begins with two early shows: David Wallace delivers a laid-back performance at 5 p.m. at All One One All (AOOA) Farm (221 Craigville Road, Goshen), while Devin Daversa sets the mood outdoors in the Beer Garden at Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.) with an acoustic set.

Oktoberfest also kicks off at Tin Barn Brewing at 7 p.m. with line dancing led by Shut Up N’ Dance. For blues fans, Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) hosts Murali Coryell at 7 p.m., a celebrated guitarist and vocalist with a storied career of collaborations and festival appearances.

The Last Whisky Bar welcomes the Dylan Doyle Trio at 8 p.m., followed by the Missy Ping Band rocking Barrel 28 (28 N. Main St.) at 8:30 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.