Music for the Week

Saturday, Nov. 22

Saturday’s music starts with two afternoon sets at 2 p.m. Kyle Hancharick brings classic rock and pop to Clearview Vineyard & Winery (25 Clearview Lane), while celebrated Hudson Valley vocalist and guitarist Marji Zintz performs at the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society (366 Main St.), sharing her warm blend of folk, jazz, and singer-songwriter storytelling.

The day continues at 3 p.m. when the Alex Haines Trio sets up at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way).

At 6 p.m., Kick Start Charlie delivers upbeat rock fun at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass), while The Specs pack Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave.) with their multi-instrument, all-eras cover set.

At 7 p.m., The Cost Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Court) hosts the Songstress Collective, and Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N. Main St.) kicks off a stacked bill with Earthquake Logic, Krueger, and Strukk.

For a different kind of party, City Winery Hudson Valley (23 Factory St., Montgomery) presents Hip-Hop/R&B Bingo with Tom Swoope at 7:30 p.m., a high-energy interactive night featuring live music, a DJ, and plenty of dancing.

The music continues at 8 p.m. with the Norton Smull Band back at The Last Whisky Bar and Marshall Charloff & Purple xPeRIeNCE bringing a world-class Prince tribute to Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Road).

At 8:30 p.m., Ginger’s Revenge fires up Barrel 28 (28 N. Main St.) with rock, alternative, country, new wave, and R&B, and the night wraps with Analog Station taking over The Captain’s Table (547 NY-17M) at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 23

Sunday brings an easygoing but music-filled afternoon starting at 1 p.m. as The Mike Jackson Trio returns to The Cove Castle Restaurant with their smooth, classic sound. At 2 p.m., Sean O’Flynn sets the vibe in the Beer Garden at Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.) with singer-songwriter flair. The Last Whisky Bar hosts Laura Elliot at 3 p.m., while Tin Barn Brewing presents Hot Rocks at the same time for fans craving upbeat rock energy.

Also at 3 p.m., Peter “Skeeter” Scance performs lakeside at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road), bringing acoustic charm to the afternoon. The day ends with another lively edition of Hip-Hop/R&B Bingo with Tom Swoope at 7:30 p.m., a second chance for anyone who missed Saturday’s high-energy party.

Wednesday, Nov. 26

Thanksgiving Eve is stacked with music and pre-holiday celebrations throughout the region. All One One All (AOOA) Farm (2121 Craigville Road) hosts Thanksgiving pre-order pickups paired with a BONUS Happy Hour from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring live music from Lisa Pellegrino from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road) keeps the festivities going at 4 p.m. with OC5 as part of Danny C’s Wednesday Concert Series.

Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) welcomes Simone Ayers at 4 p.m., showcasing her soulful vocals rooted in Motown, jazz, R&B, and soul. Tin Barn Brewing brings the jams with Hudson Blue at 6 p.m., adding to the holiday atmosphere. At 8 p.m., City Winery Hudson Valley presents Dubsgiving for Jamaica, a roots and reggae-driven fundraiser supporting Hurricane Melissa relief, complete with deep dub grooves, special guests, and warm community vibes. The night rolls on at 8:30 p.m. when Flirtin’ With Disaster rocks Barrel 28 for a high-energy Thanksgiving Eve finish.

Friday, Nov. 28

The weekend kicks off on Friday with a full spread of live music, starting at 4 p.m. when the Missy Ping Trio brings an engaging acoustic blend to the Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike). Tin Barn Brewing keeps the momentum high at 6 p.m. with Georgia 5 delivering another night of upbeat, crowd-pleasing favorites. At 7 p.m., Brotherhood Band returns to Pennings Farm Market.

At 8 p.m., The Last Whisky Bar hosts a solo set from Dylan Doyle, while Barrel 28 brings in Identity Crisis at 8:30 p.m. to round out the night with energetic covers to keep the long weekend rolling.

