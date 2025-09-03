Music for the Week

Saturday, Sept. 6

Chowtoberfest VI takes over The Oasis at Fence Road Farm (11 Fence Road) from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., offering an all-ages day of classic rock, high-energy stadium sounds, comedy, and family attractions like pony rides, face painting, and a laser light show. At Applewood Winery (82 Four Corners Road), Joe Benoit performs at 1 p.m. and JP Conques follows at 4:30 p.m., while Clearview Vineyard & Winery (35 Clearview Lane.) hosts Sinus Rhythm at 2 p.m. with their acoustic take on rock and pop. Also at 2 p.m., Blues Chamber delivers a bluesy rock set at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery, & Orchard (114 Little York Road). The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way) features Alec Phillips at 3 p.m. and closes the night with Long Island’s Grateful Dead tribute band, Wiggum, at 7:30 p.m. Over at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike), the Sunset Series continues at 4 p.m. with Some Guys & A Broad ($10 cover), while Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass) welcomes Hudson Blue at 6 p.m. Trails End Taphouse (1197 NY 17A) hosts a bluegrass open jam at 7 p.m., and Railroad Green Park fills with salsa rhythms from Luisito Rosario y su Orquesta, also at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 7

Clearview Vineyard & Winery kicks off at 2 p.m. with Smokin’ Buddie Steve Wells, blending pop and classic rock. Applewood Winery presents John Irizarry at 2 p.m., while Warwick Valley Winery highlights Peach Project at 2 p.m., honoring the Allman Brothers with a jam band spirit. Local songwriter Rob Janos performs at 3 p.m. at The Last Whisky Bar, and reggae vibes roll in with Brother Jerome at Pennings Farm Cidery at 3 p.m. ($5 cover). Tin Barn Brewing keeps the afternoon lively at 3 p.m. with Jungle Love, and lakeside fun continues at D’boathaus (332 Lakeside Road) with party rock duo One Night Only (1NO) at 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 11

On Thursday, Trails End Taphouse hosts an open mic starting at 7 p.m., with sign-ups beginning at 6:30 p.m. Performers can bring music, poetry, comedy, or other creative acts, while the community gathers to enjoy a relaxed and welcoming night of talent and good vibes.

Friday, Sept. 12

On Friday, Pennings Farm Beer Garden (161 State Route 94 S.) kicks off the evening at 5 p.m. with the Jam Van Duo, while All One One All (AOOA) Farm (221 Craigville Road, Goshen) hosts singer-songwriter Lisa Pellegrino at the same time. Trails End Taphouse brings in the Lilly of the Valley Duo at 6:30 p.m., and Cove Castle Restaurant follows with Owls + Lions at 7 p.m., featuring Nicole DeLoi, Kevin Walters, and Jay Della Valle. Tin Barn Brewing adds a dose of nostalgia with Emo Night: It’s Not a Phase, Mom at 7 p.m., and The Last Whisky Bar wraps up the night with the powerhouse Dean Shot and his Dynamic Trio at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.