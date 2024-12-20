Music for all ages

If you’re thinking about providing visiting family members with some live entertainment, or just want to shake things up before and after the holidays, check out our list of musicians and bands slated to hit a stage at a venue near you this coming week!

Saturday, December 21

Starting at 2 p.m., enjoy an acoustic set by Nailed Shutt at the Warwick Valley Winery Distillery & Orchard, (114 Little York Rd., Warwick). At 3 p.m., Rae Simone & the Fellas, a dynamic six-piece band known for their soulful blend of blues, funk, and rock ‘n roll, bring their original grooves and infectious energy to Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave., Chester).

At 6 p.m., Kickstart Charlie makes their debut at Tin Barn Brewing, (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester) with classic rock hits from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, delivered by an eight-piece lineup featuring a vibrant three-piece horn section. Then, head to Pennings Farm Market, (161 Route 94 S., Warwick) at 7 p.m., where Ethan Levy & Van Robinson take the stage.

The evening continues with the Garrett Gardner Trio grooving at 8 p.m. at Last Whisky Bar, (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick), while Michelle Valastro & Friends bring upbeat vibes to Barrel 28 (28 N Main St., Florida), starting at 8:30 p.m. Finally, cap off the night with the high-energy sounds of Brotherhood at 9 p.m. at Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida).

Sunday, December 22

Enjoy a music-filled Sunday starting at 2 p.m. with Jack Grace at Warwick Valley Winery, a seasoned singer, songwriter, and guitarist with over 25 years of touring and recording experience. Simultaneously, John Zanger will entertain at Pennings Farm Cidery, (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick) with a versatile set of crowd-pleasing favorites. Also at 2 p.m., groove to the lively sounds of Lotion-American Party Band at Tin Barn Brewing or enjoy the Missy Ping Duo at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, (1197 NY-17A, Greenwood Lake) for an intimate and melodic performance.

At 3 p.m., unwind with the Fermented Trio and their folksy tunes at Last Whisky Bar.

Thursday, December 26

Unwind after Christmas with a relaxing evening of live music. At 7 p.m., Missy Ping will bring their signature melodies to Last Whisky Bar.

Friday, December 27

At 6 p.m., catch Myles Mancuso at Tin Barn Brewing, a nationally recognized multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter known for his electrifying performances.

At 7 p.m., the Rachel Leeya Duo will bring heartfelt singer-songwriter vibes to Pennings Farm Market. Then at 8 p.m., groove with the John Irizarry Trio at Last Whisky Bar.

For a high-energy close to the evening, Hudson Blue takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. at Barrel 28. Expect a mix of rock, dance, and party tunes with sing-alongs and requests, covering everything from Sinatra to Green Day for music lovers of all ages!