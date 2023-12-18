Music for a holiday mood, and beyond

As the holiday spirit takes over, Warwick residents and visitors are in for a treat with a diverse lineup of live music events before and after Christmas. From festive holiday shows to soul-stirring jazz, the local music scene is set to ring in the holiday cheer.

Saturday, December 23

Kicking off the musical festivities is the Sugar Loaf Holiday Festival at The Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center,1351 Kings Hwy. Families can enjoy arts and crafts, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a free Holiday Show at 2 p.m. Later in the afternoon, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery, 114 Little York Road, Alex Mazur will take the stage for a delightful afternoon of tunes.

The night continues with Floyd Pink’s tribute to Pink Floyd at Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, at 5 p.m., followed by the acoustic sounds of Little Comb at 7 p.m. at Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way. The energy picks up at 8:30 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S, where Mimicking Mars, a dynamic band of talented musicians known for their high-energy performances of both covers and original material, will take center stage. Wrapping up the evening at 9 p.m. at Mattingly’s Tavern in Florida, 16 N Main St., the Rev Dogs will keep the music flowing.

Sunday, Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve brings the soulful tunes of Tim O’Donahue to the Warwick Winery starting at 2 p.m., providing a musical prelude to the holiday festivities.

Wednesday, December 27

For those looking to wind down from the holiday hustle, Danny C’s Wednesday Night Winter Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., offers a perfect escape. Kick Start Charlie will bring their unique blend of “rock ‘n roll with a blast of brass” starting at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 28

The Last Whisky Bar hosts the Chris Persad Group at 7 p.m. as part of their Wintertime Jazz Series. While the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center features Acute Inflections at 7:30 p.m., promising powerful arrangements of jazz and R&B songs along with soul-stirring originals.

Friday, December 29

As the week draws to a close, Double S Smokehouse, 49 Oakland Ave, at 6 p.m. will be filled with the musical stylings of Brian St. John. Meanwhile, the Warwick DIY group will host the Doc Fry: Music Sessions at the Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Ave, starting at 6:30 p.m. The lineup includes Muck, a float metal band hailing from the Hudson Valley; Amalia, an indie rock group representing Middletown, NY; and Kingston Kane, a hard-rock ensemble also from the Hudson Valley. Additionally, attendees can explore an accompanying art gallery showcasing works by Libby Kadrmas, Isabel Coppola, and Adella Kurosz. Enjoy this special night for only a $5 cover charge.

Pennings Farm Market keeps the music going at 7 p.m. with Smokin Buddie Steve, and the Last Whisky Bar wraps up the week at 7 p.m. with a performance by John Irizarry.