Music, a millionaire, and more coming to the library

The Albert Wisner Public Library has a full lineup of entertaining and inspiring events coming in February that include:

From Europe to America: A Journey in Sound with the Hudson Valley Chamber Musicians – Join the Hudson Valley Chamber Musicians on Sunday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. for a captivating musical journey across continents and centuries. This talented woodwind quintet — featuring flute, oboe, clarinet, French horn, and bassoon — will perform a rich selection of European and American works from the 18th century to today. Experience the beauty, warmth, and charm of chamber music at its finest.

Madam C.J. Walker: The First Black Female Millionaire — On Tuesday, February 3 at 6 p.m., discover the remarkable story of Sarah Breedlove — born in 19th-century rural Louisiana to formerly enslaved parents — who rose to become the first African American woman self-made millionaire in the United States. Known to the world as Madam C.J. Walker, she revolutionized the beauty industry with products created specifically for Black women and built an empire that included a factory, hair salon, mail-order business, and beauty school that trained more than 20,000 sales agents. Beyond her business success, Walker was a passionate philanthropist and civil rights advocate, playing a key role in organizing the NAACP’s Silent Protest Parade in New York City in 1917. Join us for this fascinating presentation and be inspired by a true American trailblazer.

Circle of Voices: Adrienne Rich — Join the Circle on Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. for an engaging discussion of selected poems by Adrienne Rich, exploring her powerful voice, bold themes, and enduring influence on contemporary poetry. All are welcome to listen, share, and reflect together. Selected poems are available at the Help Desk.

Master Gardener Series: Winter Sowing — On Saturday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m., discover winter sowing, an easy, low-cost method for starting seeds outdoors using simple containers and the natural freeze-thaw cycle of winter. This beginner-friendly technique produces strong, resilient seedlings with minimal effort. Learn why winter sowing works, what seeds are best suited for it, and follow clear, step-by-step instructions so you can confidently start your seeds early and enjoy a head start on spring gardening.

The Albert Wisner Public Library is located at 1 McFarland Drive in Warwick. To register for programs, log onto call the Help Desk at 845-986-1047, ext. 4 or log onto www.albertwisnerlibrary.org.