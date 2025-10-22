MSMC professor prepares for art exhibit

Christopher Neyen, associate professor of Art and Graphic Design and Director of the Communication, Art, and Digital Media (CADM) program at Mount Saint Mary College, is preparing for two public art events in the Hudson Valley this October.

A multidisciplinary artist and designer, Neyen is exhibiting two paintings in Newburgh and participated in a large-scale community printmaking event in Beacon earlier this month.

Neyen will exhibit two paintings in the group exhibition “The Shape of Memory” at the Bank Art Gallery in Newburgh. The exhibition explores time, emotion, and reflection through a powerful collection of painting, sculpture, and mixed media. The show features works by regional and international artists. Neyen’s featured works, both oil paintings, are “The Other Side of the Sky” and “Standing on the Mountain.”

The show runs to Dec. 13 at Bank Art Gallery, 94 Broadway, Newburgh. The opening reception was held be held on Friday, Oct. 17.