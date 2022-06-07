Movie night fundraiser at Warwick Drive-in supports Relatives as Parents Program

Middletown, NY – Kick off the beginning of the summer season by joining Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County on Thursday, June 30th for a night of fun for the whole family while also supporting a vital community program! CCE Orange County will be hosting . .

All ticket sales will directly support the Relatives as Parents Program (RAPP) at a movie night fundraiser at the Warwick Drive-In on June 30. Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County’s Relatives as Parents Program is the only community-based program providing resources, education, and peer support to kinship families in Orange County.

RAPP has been supporting relative caregivers since 1998 and since its inception the program has grown to a network of over 200 families, a countywide agency coalition and a corps of Peer Mentor Volunteers. Monthly support groups, educational resources, youth programs and other support services are available at several Orange County locations.

The movie “Lightyear” will be shown. Tickets are $12.00 per adult (ages 12 and over) and $8.00 per youth (ages 11 and under).

“We look forward to hosting families for a night out while also giving back,” said Beth Wilson, owner of the Warwick Drive-In.Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County and the RAPP Program would like to thank the Warwick Drive-In for sponsoring this event!

Cornell Cooperative Extension and its partnerships provide programs for Orange County residents on youth and family development; nutrition, health, and food safety; community and economic vitality; and agricultural sustainability through Cornell based research.