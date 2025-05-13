Mount Peter Goes Hollywood

The family-friendly slopes of the Mount Peter ski area play a supporting role in the Steve Carrell-Tina Fey Netflix hit The Four Seasons.

In the eight-episode dramedy-romance, which is Netflix’s No. 1 show with viewers as of May 12, three couples’ longstanding tradition of vacationing together is upended when one of the couples announces they are splitting. Based on the 1981 feature film starring Alan Alda and Carol Burnett, the show follows the friends on four vacations, one in each season.

”Hosting the incredible cast of ‘The Four Seasons’ at Mount Peter was truly special,” said Executive Manager Amy Sampson-Cutler. “As a family-operated mountain, we take pride in offering a warm, welcoming experience, and it was an honor to see our slopes play a role in bringing this story to life.”

The show brought the cast – also including Colman Domingo and Will Forte – to New York’s family mountain in telling a story that Netflix calls “a hilarious and heartfelt love letter to long marriages and old friendships.”

“I hope audiences feel like they are inside a big sweater with us... that we are a comfort and provide some laughs for them in their home,” Fey said via Netflix. She co-created the show with Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield.

The ideal winter locale was suggested by the Orange County Tourism & Film Office, which assisted the production team in finding several county sites for filming. Additionally, the production anchored at Umbra Stages in Newburgh, and was managed by Choice Films Inc.

“We’re proud that Mount Peter was one of our recommendations!” said Amanda Dana, Director of Orange County Tourism & Film. “Watching it come to life on screen is a huge win for the local film community. Thank you Mount Peter for being such a great host and partner to OCNY Film.”

The Four Seasons debuted May 1.

Just an hour drive from the George Washington Bridge, Mount Peter is located at 51 Old Mount Peter Road in Warwick. For more information, visit mtpeter.com.