Monroe. Relive the Civil War this weekend at Museum Village

Experience the American Civil War through demonstrations, exhibits and hands-on activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, at Museum Village in Monroe.

The weekend kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday with a drill and dress parade before the 12:30 p.m. formation for battle and safety inspection ahead of a battle reenactment at 1 p.m. Then, from 2 to 3 p.m., attendees learn about the war from the perspective of both the soldier and the civilian before attending a period wedding until closing at 5 p.m. Sunday’s schedule is similar, except there is no period wedding and closing time is 3 p.m.

Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $10 for children ages 4 to 12. Children under 4, active military and military veterans are admitted at no cost. For more information, visit museumvillage.org/events or call 845-782-8248.