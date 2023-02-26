Monroe. Playhouse holding auditions for ‘The 39 Steps’

The Creative Theatre–Muddy Water Players will hold open auditions for their production of Patrick Barlow’s “The 39 Steps” on March 4, 2023. The auditions will be held at The Playhouse at Museum Village, Route 17M, Monroe from noon to 2 p.m.

The production is under the direction of David Mossey and performances will be from July 8 to 23.

Cast size is one man, one woman, and two of any gender. Prepared materials are not necessary.

Interested participants may call 845-294-9465 on the days of the auditions to confirm the place and time if weather is an issue. Other audition dates may be available. Please call and inform of your interest.

Creative Theatre–Muddy Water Players is a non-profit corporation dedicated to promoting the performing arts in the Hudson Valley. The company operates The Playhouse at Museum Village, presenting a season of Main Stage performances from May to November.

For more information, log onto the company’s web site at www.AtThePlayhouse.org.