‘Miss Firecracker’ comes to The Playhouse at Museum Village

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players will be completing its 2024 season with two weekends of Beth Henley’s comedy, “The Miss Firecracker Contest.” Performances are scheduled for Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, November 3 at 2 p.m., Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, November 9 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, November 10 at 2 p.m. The performances are at The Playhouse at Museum Village, 1010 Route 17M, in Monroe. Admission is $26 and includes dessert at intermission of apple pie, ice cream, iced tea, and coffee. Reservations are suggested. Tickets may be obtained from attheplayhouse.org. For more information, call the Box Office at 845-294-9465.

Directed by Lori Crescenzo, the play is described thusly: “Carnelle is an irrepressible young woman who thinks that winning the local beauty contest will restore her soiled reputation and make her somebody in her small Mississippi community. The family and friends who help her along the way are a dysfunctional bunch who tackle life in their own peculiar ways. There is a former beauty queen cousin, Elain, who comes to offer advice and to run away from her husband and children. Elain’s brother, Delmount, has come home from the mental institution to sell the family house and provide Carnelle another way out. Wandering into the chaos as Carnelle’s seamstress is sweet and strange Popeye, who falls in love with Delmount.”

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players, Inc. is an incorporated, non-profit organization that has been performing in the mid-Hudson Valley since 1978.