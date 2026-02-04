Warwick Cares Mental Health Initiatives and the Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition invite the community to participate in the Third Annual Community Care Cards - Messages of Love, Kindness and Hope. Area teens and senior citizens will gather for an afternoon of crafting Valentine cards with messages of love and hope. All are welcome to participate.

This free community event will take place Saturday, Feb. 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Avenue.

Cards made will be distributed to community members, nursing homes, Meals on Wheels, and individuals in the community in time for Valentine’s Day. Spreading love, kindness, and hope to others.

This event will also feature games, as well as refreshments, snacks, and conversations. Supplies will be provided and this will count as community service for anyone participating.

In additional there will be a low stimulus room available for crafting, offered by Into Inclusion.

The Warwick Valley Community Center is handicap accessible.

Please RSVP by emailing WarwickCaresSigns@Gmail.com.