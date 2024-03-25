Live music happening near you

The Hudson Valley is buzzing with musical energy as unforgettable performances unfold across the region. From intimate acoustic sets to high-energy rock bands, there’s a diverse range of musical experiences waiting to be discovered.

Saturday, March 30

At 2 p.m., Carolyn Weller will grace the stage at Apple Dave’s Orchard (82 4 Corners Rd., Warwick). Celebrated for her evocative and versatile skills, Weller’s performance offers a fusion of timeless and modern tunes, accompanied by vibrant guitar melodies and expansive vocal range.

Simultaneously, at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd., Warwick) at 2 p.m., catch The Arborline, a folk duo hailing from the Hudson Valley, captivating audiences with their melodies.

Later in the day, at 5 p.m., head over to Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester) to groove to the tunes of Hudson Blue, featuring everything from sing-alongs to rock and dance hits spanning generations.

At 6 p.m., the Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave, New Hampton) welcomes the Hudson Valley Bluegrass Express Duo. Brace yourselves for a bluegrass jam as this seasoned duo delivers a mix of traditional and contemporary bluegrass tunes.

Over at Pine Island Tap House (682 County Rd 1 Suite B, Pine Island) at 6:30 p.m., the Andrea Nies Band is all set to rock the night away with an eclectic mix of songs ranging from the ‘80s to the present.

Head to the Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick) at 7 p.m. to catch LaurieAnne & Midnight Slim. Then, at 8:30 p.m., groove to the beats of Midnite Image at Barrel 28 (28 N Main St., Florida) enjoying their repertoire from rock ‘n roll to disco!

Cap off the night with a stellar performance by the funky Uncle Shoehorn at Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida) starting at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3

On Wednesday night at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island), saddle up and join the Black Dirt Bandits for another night of Danny C’s Wednesday Concert Series, with a wild west theme kicking off at 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 4

Mark your calendars for Thursday, when Jimmy Lee makes his debut performance at Mattingly’s Tavern at 7 p.m., delivering soulful country tunes.

Friday, April 5

On Friday night, Uncle Shoehorn’s Grateful Dead Invitational takes over the barn at Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m. Join Orange County’s premier Grateful Dead night for an unforgettable experience! Tickets can be purchased at bluearrowfarm.com.

Immerse yourself in classic rock unplugged with Joe Amendola Solo at Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick) at 7 p.m. For those seeking a freestyle night, DJ Matt returns to Pine Island Tap House at 7 p.m.

Witness the magic of live theater as The Warwick Center for the Performing Arts presents “Mary Poppins” at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (1351 Kings Hwy, Sugar Loaf) at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at sugarloafpacny.com.

At 8:30 p.m., catch The Pauly DiDio Band at Barrel 28, for a performance that will have you rocking out all night long.