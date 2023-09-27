Live music events coming to a venue near you

Embrace the essence of autumn in the Hudson Valley this week, featuring talented local musicians at your favorite Warwick hotspots and the 33rd Annual Applefest celebration!

Saturday, September 30

Kick off your musical weekend at the Greenwood Lake’s Lakeside Farmer’s Market, Winstanley Park, 210 Windermere Ave. Starting at 10:30 a.m., you can listen to the enchanting sounds of Dani Zanoni as you explore the market.

Head over to the Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery, 114 Little York Road, at 1 p.m. for a performance by the TMU Band. Admission is just a $10 car entry fee.

If you’re looking for an acoustic set, Applewood Winery, 82 4 Corners Road, has you covered. Michael Holmes & Terry McDonough Duo will take the stage at 1 p.m., creating a relaxing atmosphere for wine enthusiasts.

For an afternoon of jazz, head to the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, at 2 p.m., for a performance by the Pete McDonald Trio.

The Dave and John Duo will get you grooving to upbeat, feel-good music spanning the last few decades at Dubco, 65 4 Corners Road, starting at 3 p.m.

Get ready to dance the night away at the Cove Castle’s second annual funky Oktoberfest. The nine-piece band, Uncle Shoehorn’s Funky Dance Party, will take the stage at 4 p.m., promising a night of infectious rhythms.

If you’re in the mood for cover tunes, Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, is hosting their Fall Fest! Identity Crisis will be playing your favorite cover songs starting at 5 p.m.

At 7 p.m., head over to Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rodd, for a performance by Crush. This NY/NJ cover band specializes in delivering the biggest rock songs from the 80s, 90s, and today.

For more of Michael Holmes & Terry McDonough, they will be back at the Last Whisky Bar from 7 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 1

Relish the festivities of the 33rd Annual Applefest, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and immerse yourself in a day brimming with excitement and live music. Across four stages nestled in the heart of the Hudson Valley, the sounds of talented musicians will create the perfect backdrop for your Sunday.

Or, celebrate Blue Arrow’s Grateful Oktoberfest from 1 to 6 p.m. with The Grateful Dead tribute band, Touch of Grey.

Back at Warwick Valley Winery, Hillbilly Parade will take the stage from 1 to 5 p.m., offering up their repertoire of country cover tunes for a $10 car entry fee.

At Applewood Winery, the Dan Brother Duo will perform rock and roll and bluesy tunes starting at 1 p.m.

For a more classical experience, head to the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 1351 Kings Hwy, at 1 p.m. The Serenade Quartet will treat you to an afternoon of chamber music featuring compositions by Brahms, Haydn, Bartok, Schubert, and even Paul McCartney.

If you’re in the mood for classic and southern rock, Tin Barn Brewing has you covered with Vera and the Force taking the stage at 2 p.m.

While starting at 3 p.m., the Last Whisky Bar presents the Chris Persad Group.

Wednesday, October 4

On Wednesday, October 4, the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center is hosting a free Fall Concert Series. Enjoy the rock n’ roll nostalgia of the 80s with Backstage Pass from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 5

The Last Whisky Bar will keep the music going with local favorite, The Harrisons, performing from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday, October 6

At 6 p.m., Tin Barn Brewing will host Black Cat Bone, delivering southern rock and blues that’ll get you moving.

Head over to Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94, to enjoy the guitar and vocal talents of Pauly Di Dio starting at 6 p.m.

At the Cove Castle, the Hugh Pool Band takes the stage at 7 p.m. Hugh Pool is no stranger to the music scene, having shared the stage with legendary artists like Patti Smith, Gov’t Mule, and more.

For a high-energy performance of cover tunes, don’t miss Sick Star Nation at Blue Arrow Farm at 7 p.m.

Last Whisky Bar hosts the Acoustic Bad Boys, promising an evening of captivating acoustic tunes kicking off at 7 p.m.