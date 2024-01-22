Live jazz, rock, blues and more coming near you this weekend

As the weekend approaches, Warwick becomes a haven for music enthusiasts.

Saturday, January 27

At the Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Rd, Alex Mazur will grace the stage at 2 p.m., weaving a tapestry of soulful tunes to kick off the weekend.

At DUBCO Acres, 65 4 Corners Rd, at 4 p.m., Dave & John Acoustic will enchant the audience with their upbeat acoustic melodies.

Starting at 5 p.m., Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, will host Orange County’s Sons of Hudson for an energetic performance.

For those seeking a more intimate jazz experience, head to Orange County Distillery’s Brown Barn, 286 Maple Ave, at 6 p.m., where the Art Lillard Jazz Duo will provide an enchanting soundtrack.

As the night unfolds, Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, welcomes Kobi & Al at 7 p.m., serenading the audience with their acoustic duo selections in a cozy atmosphere.

Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S, takes center stage at 8 p.m., hosting the Chris Raabe Band.

The night takes a nostalgic turn at 9 p.m. at Mattingly’s Tavern, 16 N Main St., with Ladies Eighties Night. DJ Mike G will transport attendees back to the ‘80s, and the best ‘80s attire stands a chance to win exciting prizes at this free event.

Sunday, January 28

Warwick Valley Winery hosts Blues Chamber at 2 p.m., delivering a rockin’ classic rock and blues trio that sets the tone for a soulful Sunday afternoon.

Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, presents Mychal Kelly Solo at 2 p.m., offering a unique blend of musical expressions in a solo performance.

Simultaneously, Tin Barn Brewing invites The Hambones at 2 p.m., for a mix of country, rockabilly, and rock ‘n’ roll.

Last Whisky Bar takes the stage at 3 p.m. with the Rick Savage Quartet for the Wintertime Jazz Series.

At 4 p.m. at Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Way, enjoy or join in the Doc Fry Jazz Jam. All instruments are welcome as the house band plays standards for the jam. Bring your Real Book Vol. 1 if you need to read!

Wednesday, January 31

Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd, hosts OC5 as part of Danny C’s Winter Wednesday Concert Series, providing a midweek musical escape starting at 5 p.m.

Thursday, February 1

Ring in the new month at 7 p.m. at the Last Whisky Bar with the Jeff Ciampi Duo, for another jazzy night.

Friday, February 2

DUBCO Acres starts the evening at 6 p.m. with Dueling Pianos. The comedic and musical duo from Savage Pianos take on audience requests, for a night of fun. Tickets are $60 and come with one free drink with purchase.

Double S Smokehouse, 49 Oakland Ave, welcomes Gerry Arias at 6 p.m., providing the musical backdrop for an evening of great food and soulful tunes.

Blue Arrow Farm takes the spotlight at 7 p.m. with a night of cabaret, featuring a mix of gifted singers, talented comedians, and Grammy-award-winning musician Hernan Romero. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Last Whisky Bar wraps up the week at 7 p.m. with No Soap Radio, bringing the week to a close with another captivating performance.