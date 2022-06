A series of live, online author talks at Albert Wisner library will feature New York Times bestselling authors and a Pulitzer Prize winning historian this summer. Authors will include Kate Quinn, Simon Winchester, Liz Moore, Michele Harper, Hernan Diaz, and Alka Joshi.

To see a complete list of authors and to register for the discussions, visit www.albertwisnerlibrary.org and click on the “author talks” tab on the homepage. For more info, call the Help Desk at 845-986-1047, ext. 3.