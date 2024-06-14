Library to hold talk about Peter Hasenclever of the Long Pond Iron Works

On Sunday, June 23 at 2 p.m. the Albert Wisner Public Library will host Hans Niederstrasser of the Friends of Long Pond Ironworks (Hewitt, NJ) for a presentation about Peter Hasenclever, the German businessman who began operating the iron works at Long Pond in 1764. Conrad Sly of Warwick was one of Hasenclever’s German Palatine blacksmiths brought over to work at the mine. Niederstrasser and the late C. J. Prol spent 14 years translating Hasenclever’s German-language biography and travelling to Europe and South America to find rare documents. Their book “Peter Hasenclever” has recently been published by the North Jersey Highlands Historical Society. Copies will be available for signing and sale. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Long Pond Iron Works. Register for this free program by calling the Help Desk at 845-986-1047, option 4.

The Albert Wisner Public Library is located at 1 McFarland Dr., Warwick. For more information, visit the library’s local history digital resources at guides.rcls.org/warwickvalleyhistory.