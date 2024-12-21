Library to feature Finnish folk with Vellamo

Enjoy ethereal Finnish folk with gorgeous vocals and memorable melodic hooks at the Albert Wisner Public Library (1 McFarland Drive, Warwick) on Sunday, January 2 at 2 p.m.

Vellamo is led by the performing and songwriting team of Pia Leinonen and Joni Tiala. Their music is characterized by haunting melodies, Leinonen’s ethereal lead vocals and Tiala’s virtuosic guitar stylings. In Finnish mythology, Vellamo is the goddess of the sea. Based in Kokkola, on the western coast of Finland, Vellamo combines the rich tradition of Finnish folksong with an appealing “retro” sensibility, creating a modern folk music experience.

Leinonen, originally from the arctic region of Lapland, is Vellamo’s lead singer. “Her exquisite voice combines her love of Finnish folk music with the western singer–songwriter tradition in a unique and beautiful way. Her moving and evocative expression has been compared to other story-centric performers such as Joan Baez,” the library said in its announcement.

Joni Tiala, originally from the Finnish port of Kokkola, has an eclectic musical background that includes writing and performing for theater, progressive and alternative rock and Finnish and western folk. In addition to his work in Vellamo, Tiala is a guitar teacher, an accomplished theater and session musician, and is founding member of the renowned Finnish progressive rock band Moonwag.

This program is funded by a gift to the AWPL Foundation by Glenn P. and Susan D. Dickes.