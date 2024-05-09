The Albert Wisner Public Library will be launching a new series about the nature of creativity as artist Judy Pedersen interviews Chef Ciarán McGoldrick who owns and operates Glenmere Farm in Florida, NY. Chef McGoldrick recently participated in and won the grand prize on the cooking show “Chopped,” by The Food Network.

A Manhattan native with Irish roots, McGoldrick “blends urban flair with rustic tradition in his culinary creations,” the Library said. His journey began on his family’s Irish farm, fostering a love for fresh ingredients. He holds a bachelor’s in animal sciences and refined his craft at the Culinary Institute of America. He has since worked with mentors such as Gavin Kaysen and at establishments like Café Boulud.

This exploration into the culinary mind of McGoldrick will take place Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m. at the library (One McFarland Drive, Warwick). For questions, call 845-986-1047 or visit the library website.