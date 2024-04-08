Library announces unique, insightful programs for April

The Albert Wisner Public Library, located at 1 McFarland Drive, Warwick, has unveiled its list of fun and interesting free public programs for the month of April. The full list can be found below.

Deni Bonet & Chris Flynn in Concert

On Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m., Deni Bonet and Chris Flynn, a New York-based Americana folk-rock duo, blend voices, violin, guitar, and humor to captivate audiences worldwide. Experience their profound musicianship and energetic performances, sprinkled with hilarious anecdotes by joining the library for an afternoon of superbly crafted compositions and the special chemistry between two respected artists and close friends. This program is funded by a gift to the AWPL Foundation by Glenn P. and Susan D. Dickes.

Recycling 101

On Monday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m., join the library for an exploration of the importance of recycling as well as a look into the entire recycling journey – from collection to sorting, processing, and ultimately transforming discarded items into new and useful products.

Building Resilience and Regeneration through Permaculture

On Sunday, April 21, at 1 p.m., Chris Harrison will discuss how permaculture provides a fresh perspective on interacting with our environment. This will be an introduction into permaculture’s core concepts and practical ways to apply them.

Do Lanternflies Dream of Invasive Sheep? Greenwashing at the Dawn of AI

On Monday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m., join ecologist Jay Westerveld as he delves into the impact of greenwashing on ecology, drawing on examples to highlight its most deceptive manifestations and strategies for prevention. Westerveld will discuss the most insidious forms of greenwashing and how to avoid them, from the 1983 incident that inspired the term, to our current dawn of artificial intelligence.

Bright Ideas: Shedding Light on LED Bulbs

On Wednesday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m., the library will hold an illuminating program on LED lights and whether they truly last as long as they claim and how they differ from the old incandescent bulbs. From deciphering terms like lumens and color temperature to discussing practical usage tips and limitations, this program aims to simplify the decision-making process.

“Beauty on the Wing” Film & Discussion

On Sunday, April 28, at 1 p.m. Patrons can gather to watch and discuss the film “Beauty on the Wing: Life Story of the Monarch Butterfly.” Every stage of the butterfly’s life cycle is experienced close-up, from mating to egg to caterpillar to adult, and set against the backdrop of sea and forest, sun and wind. Although the butterfly’s migration evolved over millennia, the last decades of human activity have put this phenomenon in danger. The film is suitable for all ages. Following the screening will be a Q&A via Zoom with the film’s director, Kim Smith.

For more information about the library and its programs, visit albertwisnerlibrary.org or call 845-986-1047.