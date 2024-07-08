Library announces summer exhibits for ‘Art on McFarland’ series

The Albert Wisner Public Library will host three new art exhibitions running from July through August. This summer, the Library will be showcasing the talents of local artists across various mediums, including watercolor, oil painting, photography, and acrylics.

“Each exhibition offers a unique perspective and an opportunity for the community to engage with the diverse world of visual arts,” the Library said in its announcement.

The Warwick Art League’s exhibition, “The HeArt and Soul of the Warwick Art League,” is located in the Community Room on the lower level. Michael Byro’s “Pixelated Elegance: Pointillism Meets Edo Period Japan” can be viewed in the Gallery on the lower level. Meanwhile, the Quintet Photographers present their collection, “Frozen in Time,” in the Board Room on the main level.

The library is located at 1 McFarland Drive, Warwick. For more information, call 845-986-1047 or visit albertwisnerlibrary.org.