Library announces host of upcoming events

The Albert Wisner Public Library has a variety of programs coming in November, ranging from arty to educational. The library is located at 1 McFarland Drive, Warwick. For questions, call 845-986-1047.

Eric Sloane: Art and Americana

From 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, John Pennings of The Friends of the Eric Sloane Museum will present on the evolution of Sloane’s work as an artist, illustrator, and author. His writing subjects ranged from clouds and weather, folklore, tools and early Americana. Sloane was a prominent guest in the Sugar Loaf community for years, and the annual “Eric Sloane Day” is still recalled by many.

We the People Warwick: A Day in the Life

On Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. We the People Warwick will present “A Day in the Life” of local residents. This session will feature Ellen Burleigh (who has volunteered in the Middle East), Nav Kaur (sound healer and creator of Sound Ascent), and Keith Manzella (from Marvel and DC Comics to Fruity Pebbles) as they share the joys and challenges of their jobs and passions.

Family & Politics: How to Talk to Loved Ones on the Other Side

On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the library will host a workshop all about family relationships. If you want to preserve important family bonds while still being true to your values and political beliefs, this workshop is for you! Participants will: get a deeper understanding of why family differences over politics are uniquely challenging; gain insight into the common roles that family members play in political conversations; understand strategies for dealing with family political differences in a constructive way; and practice useful skills for communicating with family members holding different political views. Although the focus is on family relationships, you can use these strategies with any loved one.

Music on McFarland: A Greek Musical Odyssey

On Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. soprano Julie Ziavras, accompanied by pianist and bouzouki master, Petros Hadjopoulos and Kostas Psarros, will present a collection of classic Greek songs, from plaintive ballads to lively rembetika blues. Ziavras transports audiences to the heart of Greece, sharing the depth and beauty of each song. Together, they craft a sonic journey through Greek musical history.