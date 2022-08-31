Kites over the Hudson at Washington’s Headquarters

Come to Washington’s Headquarters State Historic Site, in Newburgh, on Saturday, September 24, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and do just that at the annual “Kites Over The Hudson,” a Hudson River Valley Ramble event.

Free kites will be given to the first 150 children, ages 15 and under. Refreshments will also be provided.

Admission is free for the day, compliments of the Friends of the State Historic Sites of the Hudson Highlands, who also provided the kites. Admission includes a guided tour of the historic Headquarters and freedom to explore the museum, which houses such exhibits as Unpacked & Rediscovered: Selections from Washington’s Headquarters’ Collection, George Washington: Perspectives on His Life and Legacy, The Preservation of Washington’s Headquarters, and the Junior Curator Project 2020.