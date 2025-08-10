Karl Latham and Friends perform

Living Standards, featuring Karl Latham, Mitch Stein, and Calvin X Jones, will perform on Sunday Aug. 24 at the Albert Wisner Public Library at 2 p.m.

The group is the result of Latham’s ever-evolving creative vision—bringing together top-tier musicianship with a sound that connects with a broad audience. It blends dynamic improvisation and adventurous rhythms with classic hits from the 1960s and 70s, reimagining them through a jazz lens. It’s high-level artistry with wide appeal — think of it as “jazz for everyone.”

Karl Latham is an acclaimed drummer who has performed with Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and Grammy winners, including The Shirelles, Johnny and Edgar Winter, and The Dizzy Gillespie Alumni All-Stars. A Broadway veteran (“Hamilton,” “Beautiful”), he tours internationally and co-leads the jazz/funk group Big Fun(K). Latham also teaches at several colleges and serves on the Percussive Arts Society Education Committee.

Mitch Stein is a dynamic guitarist known for his groove-driven style and versatility. He has performed with icons like David Sanborn, The Brecker Brothers, Bill Evans, and Adam Holzman, bringing improvisational fire to every stage.

Calvin X Jones is a powerhouse bassist who has played with jazz legends such as Pharoah Sanders, Max Roach, Patti Austin, and Donald Byrd. On Broadway, he’s appeared in “Bring ‘N Da Noise, Bring ‘N Da Funk” and “Ain’t Nothin’ But The Blues” - known for his commanding presence and musical depth.

The library is located at 1 McFarland Drive in Warwick, N.Y. Register online at albertwisnerlibrary.org or call the Help Desk at (845) 986-1047, option 4.