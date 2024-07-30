Johnny Cash & Country Music Festival coming this weekend

The Johnny Cash & Country Music Festival will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 4, at Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery, located at 114 Little York Road in Warwick.

Tickets are $30 per day in advance at wvwinery.com and $40 per day at the door. Must be 21 to enter the whiskey tent. No dogs, coolers, outside food or beverages.

Saturday Lineup

• Jack Grace

• Hillbilly Parade

• North O’Nashville

• Whiskey Sinners

Sunday Lineup

• Country Fresh

• Way Behind the Sun

• Sons of Hudson

• Black Dirt Bandits

NY Whiskey / Spirits Pass

Explore the best New York distilleries, obtain a signature rocks glass, taste New York craft cocktails, take home your favorites. Distilleries include American Fruits Distillery, Black Button, Black Dirt Distillery, Brooklyn Gin, Dennings Point Distillery, Finger Lakes Distilling, Great Jones Distillery, Gin Pig, Hudson House Distillery, New York Distilling Co, Orange County Distillery, Springbrook Hollow Farm, Stoutridge Distillery, Taconic Distillery, Spirits Lab and Vodka Hog.