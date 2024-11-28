Jazz Ensemble to give free concert at SUNY Orange

The Jazz Ensemble at SUNY Orange will perform in concert on Friday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. in Orange Hall Gallery. The concert is free and open to the public.

With Director Darius Beckford at the helm, the Jazz Ensemble is comprised of SUNY Orange students and community people, including Gina Ferrari on vocals; Megumi Kinoshita and Steven Stanford on piano and keyboard; John Eitel on drums; John Parodi on bass; Thomas Brendel, Milton Peters, and Larry Clemente on guitars; Thomas Brendel on sax; and Kareem Dilworth on trombone.

The setlist includes many jazz standards as well as new pieces on its program: “Deluge,” by Wayne Shorter; “Blue Dreams,” by Thomas Brendel; “There Will Never Be,” by Harry Warren; “Saga of Harrison Crabfeathers,” by Steve Kuhn; “Pent Up House,” by Sonny Rollins; “Twilight World,” by Marian McPartland; “Butterfly,” by Herbie Hancock; and “Blue Skies,” by Irving Berlin.

Orange Hall is located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview avenues in Middletown. For questions, call 845-341-4003.