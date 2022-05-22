Jameson’s Revenge to serve up Irish music with other flavors for Irish Fest

After the release of the album “Straight from the Bottle” Jameson’s Revenge became known as “one of the best Traditional Irish compilations no-one has ever heard.” Nowadays, however, they are joining several other top Irish bands Memorial Day Weekend in Greenwood Lake, as the Village debuts its Irish Festival during a two-day extravaganza, Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29, 2022.

Although Jameson is the largest selling brand of Irish whiskey, the band’s name derives from a “self-inflicted” moniker that it shares with Mexico’s Montezuma’s Revenge, and India’s Ghandi’s Revenge. Band members explained that “We just felt it was time to put a name to the ‘day after’ effects of playing tunes until the wee hours of the morning,” ...hence Jameson’s Revenge was born.

The music they play is created by four friends who are also talented musicians, as described by BestGuinnesNYC:

Brian McCarthy (percussion): Influenced by a multitude of various musical styles and growing up in a culturally diverse neighborhood in “da” Bronx during the late ’80’s and 90’s it was only natural for Brian to infuse African, Latin and other world beats into Irish music.

Andre McCarrick (flute, tin whistle): Growing up in the Throgs Neck section of The Bronx, Andrew has been surrounded by traditional Irish music all of his life. Having learned the flute from his father at a young age, he began to eagerly pursue his interest in the music by the age of 14.

John “Tex” Walsh (guitar, vocals): Bronx born, John spent his childhood and early adult life in Kilkenny, Eire where he took up the guitar and surrounded himself with the rich musical heritage from that region of Ireland. Described by many as one of the best Celtic guitar players available.

Dennis McCarthy (fiddle, tin whistle): Like many Irish-American kids growing up in “da” Bronx in the late 70’s and ’80’s, Denny was a student of Limerick fiddler Martin Mulvihill. During that time Martin was turning out one great musician after another (some of whom are among the biggest names in Irish music today).

Visitors will be able to enjoy Jameson’s Revenge, and other groups at the upcoming Irish Festival in Greenwood Lake, NY. Prepare yourself for beer gardens, Irish dance troupes, a whiskey tasting pavilion, pipe and drum performances, and special activities and amusements for kids. To learn more about this new event for the Hudson Valley, click on http://www.gwlirishfest.com/.

Greenwood Lake residents can benefit from a 20% ticket discount when purchasing tickets on-line at https://villageofgreenwoodlake.org. The village Police Dept. and other village officials have released a map displaying designated parking areas as well as shuttle service stops along the way.