Israeli actor turned soldier to speak in Orange County

On Tuesday, May 14, Chabad of Orange County, led by Rabbi Pesach and Chana Burston, will be hosting a special Israel solidarity event with guest speaker and actor turned soldier Yadin Gellman at the Chabad House in Monroe.

On October 7, Gellman, an actor who played an IDF soldier in Israeli movies, became a real-life soldier when he defended Kibbutz Kfar Aza and Kibbutz Be’eri, helping to save lives until he was seriously wounded by Hamas militants.

As he recovers from multiple gunshot wounds, he now travels to tell his recollection of October 7. Gellman has been interviewed by CNN, New York Post, The Jerusalem Post and other news outlets.

Advanced tickets are $18 for adults, $10 for teens/students and can be purchased via ChabadOrange.com/hero. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Security will be present. Doors will open at 7 p.m.; the program will begin at 7:30 p.m. For questions, call 845-782-2770.