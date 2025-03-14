Irish-themed fun and more happening this week

With St. Patrick’s Day on Monday, our local music hot spots have a variety of fun themed events in store. But even if you don’t feel like showing your Irish side, there’s plenty of entertainment to enjoy!

Saturday, March 15

Live music kicks off at 3 p.m. with TJ Santiago at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick) while at the same time, Joe Louis and the Groove take the stage at Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave., Chester). Featuring Joe Louis (guitar/vocals), Gabriel Gomes (keys), Brian Carroll (bass), and Chris Candida (drums), this band brings an electrifying mix of rhythm, soul, and blues, keeping the energy old-school yet fresh.

At 6 p.m., Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester) hosts Ladies of the 80s, a celebration of iconic female-fronted hits, making it the perfect way to honor Women’s History Month.

Over at The Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, the Kali Seastrand Duo performs at 6:30 p.m., offering a stunning blend of melodies that captivate the soul.

As the night continues, the LWB All Stars’ Sean O’Flynn and JP Conques make their debut as a duo at 8 p.m. at The Last Whisky Bar.

Meanwhile, No Promises Band takes the stage at Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick), bringing an alternative modern rock sound with songs spanning the ‘90s to today.

At 8:30 p.m., Down 2 Earth Band closes out the night at Barrel 28 (28 N. Main St., Florida) with their eclectic mix of genres.

Sunday, March 16

Sunday brings an afternoon of diverse performances, beginning with the Missy Ping Duo at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick).

At 3 p.m., Jeremy Langdale delivers an acoustic set spanning multiple genres at The Last Whisky Bar, while Identity Crisis brings their versatile covers to Tin Barn Brewing.

At 4 p.m., Mike Holmes & Terry McDonough serve up an engaging mix of tunes at D’Boathaus Restaurant (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt).

For St. Paddy’s Day celebrations, Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island) opens its doors at 4 p.m. for an Irish-themed night beginning at 5 p.m. Enjoy traditional Irish music, a performance from the Lenahan School of Irish Dance, and bagpipers. A corned beef and cabbage buffet dinner with dessert is included, plus plenty of green beer. Tickets are $35 at the door, but you can save $5 by purchasing in advance at bluearrowfarm.com.

Monday, March 17 - St. Patrick’s Day

On St. Patrick’s Day, The Last Whisky Bar offers a festive evening starting at 6 p.m. with The Harrison’s, an Irish-inspired performance perfectly paired with specialty Irish whiskey selections.

Wednesday March 19

Danny C’s Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with an ‘80s Night featuring Action Park. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best ‘80s attire, with prizes up for grabs!

Meanwhile, at 6 p.m., acclaimed singer-songwriter John Irizarry takes the stage at Meadow Blues Coffee, offering an evening of thought-provoking originals and skillfully reinterpreted covers. Fans of alt-country and Americana won’t want to miss this intimate performance.

At 7 p.m., Trail’s End Taphouse hosts Music Bingo, while D’Boathaus brings the fun with Karaoke Night.

Thursday, March 20

At The Last Whisky Bar, The Flag That Burns — featuring Gavin Santoli and Brandon Arroyo — brings a passionate live performance starting at 7 p.m., while simultaneously, Trail’s End Taphouse invites local talent to shine with Open Mic Night, welcoming musicians, poets, and comedians alike.

Friday, March 21

Friday kicks off with the return of the TeeVee Allstars Blues Invitational at Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m., featuring an all-star lineup of blues talent, including the legendary Popa Chubby, with special guest Rave Tesar on keys and drummer James “The Worm” Wormworth. Music runs from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., with a cash bar available.

At the same time, Pennings Farm Market’s Friday Night Fish Fry features a set by Bill Davis.

Tin Barn Brewing also hosts Hurley Mountain Highway for a rockin’ set at 6 p.m., while Trail’s End Taphouse welcomes the Lily in the Valley Duo at 6:30 p.m. for a night of mesmerizing harmonies and emotive performances.

Later in the evening, Rev Dogs Trio brings their signature sound to The Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m. and at 8:30 p.m., Identity Crisis rounds out the night with another high-energy show at Barrel 28.