The Warwick Historical Society’s IN CONVERSATION WITH series returns with author and Town of Warwick Historian, Sue Gardner.

Join Gardner as she explores archival objects that explore Warwick during the Revolutionary era. Gardner, whose book “Pure Necessity: Revolution at Warwick” earned the Greater Hudson Heritage Network Award for Excellence, will bring this period in our Town’s history to life. Guests will see the Revolution through a uniquely Warwick lens and enjoy an engaging conversation perfect for history lovers and the curious alike.

Refreshments will follow. The program is free for WHS members in good standing and $5 for non-members. Seating is limited. Log onto the calendar page of whsny.org to RSVP.