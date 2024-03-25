Hudson Valley Jazzwomen quartet to perform this Friday

On Friday, March 29, SUNY Orange continues its celebration of Women’s History Month with a performance by four women of the Hudson Valley Jazzwomen.

Hudson Valley Jazzwomen is a regional collective of 12 women who specialize in performing jazz. Four of the musicians will be playing as a quartet: Megumi Kinoshita on piano, Laura Andrea Leguia on saxophone, Linda E. Brown on double bass, and Kim Peralta on drums.

The quartet will perform favorites from the American Songbook and popular jazz standards, as well as highlighting a few pieces by female composers.

Besides teaching physics at SUNY Orange, classically trained pianist Megumi Kinoshita also plays in the SUNY Jazz Ensemble. Laura Andrea Leguia started her musical career in the National Conservatory of Lima, Peru. She went on to obtain a BA in jazz performance from the University of Southern California and an MM in composition from New York University. She has performed worldwide. In addition, she composes pieces filled with lyrical melodies.

Linda E. Brown is a bandleader and arts advocate promoting live music, community outreach, and education in the Capitol Region of New York State and beyond. Kim Peralta is a drummer-at-large. She plays regularly in the SUNY Jazz Ensemble as well as the Hudson Valley Blue Hearts.

This performance will take place at Orange Hall Gallery at 7 p.m. Free parking is available in lot #1, adjacent to Orange Hall and located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues on the Middletown campus of SUNY Orange.