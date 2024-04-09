Hot local bands worth leaving the house for

The Hudson Valley is brimming with talent this week!

Saturday, April 13

Kickstarting the weekend on Saturday, the music festivities begin at 2 p.m. with Ethan Levy performing at Apple Dave’s (82 Four Corners Rd., Warwick) and Jack Grace at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd., Warwick). Meanwhile, Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass, Chester) welcomes Vera and the Force at 5 p.m., promising a rockin’ set of cover tunes.

As the evening unfolds, indulge in the harmonious sounds of the Hudson Valley Bluegrass Express Duo at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave, New Hampton) starting at 6 p.m., or sway along to the Geuther Girls’ country melodies at Pine Island Tap House (682 County Rd 1 Suite B, Pine Island) at 6:30 p.m. For those seeking a more sophisticated ambiance, Carolyn Weller’s 7 p.m. performance at the new Warwick Wine Bar (8 West St., Warwick) promises an evening of swanky vibes.

Prepare to be blown away by the bluesy rhythms of Roadside Louie & The Dusters at Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S., Warwick) or head over to Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (1351 Kings Hwy, Sugar Loaf) for a thrilling tribute to Metallica by Damage, Inc. Tickets are available online at sugarloaftix.com for this electrifying show!

For more lively tunes, Barrel 28 (28 N Main St., Florida) invites you to join Flirtin’ with Disaster at 8:30 p.m., while Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida) hosts Michael Gaile & Friends at 9 p.m., including John Irizarry and Randy Sutter of The Rev Dogs, Michael Hickey of The Dark Horses, and Michael Gailie of Tangent, to get you moving all night.

Sunday, April 14

At 2 p.m., head over to the Warwick Valley Winery, where the OMG Duo will serenade you with their soulful grooves.

The Pine Island Tap House welcomes The Al’s at 2 p.m., while at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick) the Dave and John Acoustic Duo will perform their upbeat covers. For those craving a more energetic atmosphere, Tin Barn Brewing invites you to rock out with The Uptown Getdowns, kicking off their performance at 2 p.m.

Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick) is the place to be at 3 p.m., where Chris Reali will bring his signature Americana tunes, and if you’re looking for rock and pop favorites head to Dubco (65 4 Corners Rd., Warwick) at 3 p.m. for a performance by Strings Attached.

Cap off your Sunday with JP Conques’ return at D’boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt, NJ) at 4 p.m., ensuring your weekend ends on a high note.

Wednesday, April 17

Midweek blues? Not with Danny C and the Black Ties at Blue Arrow Farm’s (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island) Wednesday Night Concert Series! Get ready to dance the night away with this rock and roll extravaganza.

Thursday, April 18

Enjoy an acoustic open jam night at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (197 NY-17A, Greenwood Lake) starting at 7 p.m. Bring your acoustic instruments and join in for a night of musical fun! Or, head over to Mattingly’s Tavern at 7 p.m. to experience Alyssa Goldstein’s impressive vocals and acoustic tunes.

Friday, April 19

At 6 p.m., Brian St. John will serenade guests at Double S Smokehouse (49 Oakland Ave, Warwick) while Tin Barn Brewing hosts Nashville recording artist Nathan Merovich for one night only! For a night of entertainment and laughter, head to Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m. for The Blue Spotlight Variety Show, featuring gifted singers Elisa and Phil Girlando, and talented comedian Chris Roach. Tickets can be purchased at bluearrowfarm.com.

At 7 p.m., 3D Rhythm of Life returns to the Cove Castle (13 Castle Ct., Greenwood Lake) with their Latin grooves and the Rachel Berkman duo performs at Pennings Farm Market.

Stop by Last Whisky Bar at 7 p.m. to hear the Arborline, or test your musical knowledge with Music Bingo at Pine Island Tap House.

Cap off the evening at 8 p.m. with Shania Twin: A Tribute to Shania Twain, at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, featuring Donna Huber’s high-energy performance. Tickets for this exciting night can be purchased at sugarloaftix.com!

Or at 8:30 p.m., head to Barrel 28 for the Hurley Mountain Highway Band’s captivating show.