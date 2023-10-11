Hot bands and cool breezes coming this week

Celebrate the beauty of fall in full swing as you prepare for a weekend brimming with live music in Warwick.

Saturday, October 14

The Ryan Marks Band, a four-piece ensemble, will kick off the day at 1 p.m., with their dynamic performance at Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Rd. There’s a $10 entrance fee per car for this musical treat.

At 1 p.m. at the Applewood Winery, 82 4 Corners Road, enjoy the soothing melodies of Sean O’Flynn and his acoustic guitar.

Starting at 2 p.m. at the picturesque Clearview Vineyard, 35 Clearview Lane, groove to the tunes of JP Conques.

At Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, enjoy their local brews while you immerse yourself in the timeless classics of Pink Floyd with Floyd Pink starting at 5 p.m.

At the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., Dylan Doyle will take the stage at 7 p.m., offering a unique blend of R&B, funk, and Americana.

Also starting at 7 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd, Southern Stew will delight the audience with their southern rock melodies.

Sunday, October 15

Enjoy your Sunday relaxing at Warwick Valley Winery and listening to the five-piece group, Vera and the Force starting at 1 p.m. There’s a $10 entrance fee per car.

Be delighted by a jazz-filled afternoon at Cove Castle as Heidi Blair Clark, Rave Tesar, and James Wormworth grace the stage at 1 p.m. with their captivating melodies.

For a more upbeat afternoon, let Big Frank & The Healers take you on a journey with traditional electric and acoustic blues music at the Applewood Winery starting at 1 p.m.

The Hendersons Band will play classic country, British invasion, and classic rock covers with a touch of American Blues at Clearview Vineyard, starting at 2 p.m.

At 2 p.m. at Tin Barn Brewing, get ready for an energy-packed performance by The Harrisons, a high-octane rock duo.

At 3 p.m., the Last Whisky Bar welcomes Stereo Mike’s for a sensational performance. This marks the return of The Original Mike’s, featuring Michael LeRose of the rock cover band County One (and former lead guitar player for Tangent for 22 years) and Michael Gailie of Tangent.

Wednesday, October 18

Enjoy another delightful evening in the free fall concert series with The Hey Nows, performing popular cover tunes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 1351 Kings Hwy.

Friday, October 20

Rock out on Friday night to Orange County’s own Sons of Hudson at 6 p.m. at Tin Barn.

At 6 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 St. Route 94 S, the Time Peace trio will serenade you with their tunes.

Get ready for a fantastic performance by indie folk-rock band, Owls & Lions, at 7 p.m. at the Cove Castle Restaurant.

At Blue Arrow Farm, Roxon, a classic rock band with a touch of country, will keep the crowd entertained kicking off at 7 p.m.

Or, also starting at 7 p.m., enjoy Last Whisky Bar’s Vinyl Night, where you can spin your favorite albums or listen to their curated selections.