Holiday shopping spree at WFD

On Saturday, December 7, the Warwick Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding its annual Holiday Shopping Spree from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fire house, Station 2, located at 200 West St., Warwick.

The event will feature holiday merchandise and crafted items from local vendors, including holiday party products and other homemade goods. There will also be a vendor basket raffle, plus refreshments.

For more information, contact Heather Gardner at 845-222-2855 or hgardner28@gmail.com, or visit the Auxiliary Facebook page at Facebook.com/WFDAUX.