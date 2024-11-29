High-energy tunes to warm your spirits

As you recover from your Thanksgiving feasts, why not check out some of the hottest local bands playing at a venue near you?

Saturday, November 30

Kick off your afternoon at 2 p.m. with the Joshua Tree Trio performing a lively mix of country, classic rock, and pop at Clearview Vineyard (35 Clearview Lane, Warwick). Alternatively, The Classics will cover fan-favorite hits at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd., Warwick). At 3 p.m., singer-songwriter Ethan Levy takes the stage at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick) for an intimate performance.

As the evening sets in, rock out with The Mighty Spectrum Band at 6 p.m. at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass, Chester). Later, at 8 p.m., Kobi & Al return to The Last Whisky Bar with an acoustic set featuring popular music from past and present. At 8:30 p.m., the Down 2 Earth Band takes over Barrel 28 (28 N Main St., Florida), delivering an eclectic mix of rock, funk, reggae, ska, and more. Finally, wrap up your Saturday with No Promises at 9 p.m. at Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida), putting a fresh twist on 90s and 2000s rock hits.

Sunday, December 1

Begin your Sunday with live music at 2 p.m. featuring the Dave & Margie Duo at Clearview Vineyard. Devin Daversa offers an acoustic mix of rock, R&B, reggae, and jam favorites at Pennings Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick), while the Chris Raabe Band brings their soulful rock sound to Tin Barn Brewing. Classical music lovers can enjoy The Serenade Ensemble performing Vivaldi at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Rd., Sugar Loaf). For a country flair, Whiskey Crossing performs at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard.

At 3 p.m., catch Van Robinson at The Last Whisky Bar and the acoustic duo Michael Holmes & Terry McDonough at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt, NJ).

Wednesday, December 4

At 6 p.m., Bones Krew, a semi-acoustic trio from Orange and Sullivan counties, performs their eclectic mix of Americana, blues, country, and rock at Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave., Chester). Featuring Howie Bloom on guitar, J Harrison on bass and vocals, and Lynn Reno on fiddle and vocals, their blend of instruments and harmonies promises a night of great tunes.

Simultaneously, Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island) presents Danny C’s Wednesday Winter Concert Series, spotlighting a double feature with the Rich Meyer Show and One Size Fits All. This festive evening includes the Annual Holiday Hat and Ugly Sweater Party, complete with prizes for the most creative and spirited attire. It’s the perfect event to get into the holiday mood!

Thursday, December 5

Step back in time at The Last Whisky Bar with the Third Annual Celebration of Prohibition. Starting at 7 p.m., don your finest 1920s attire and enjoy an evening of vintage elegance and entertainment.

Friday, December 6

The weekend starts with a festive Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. at Tin Barn Brewing, featuring a live nostalgic performance by the Ladies of the 80s.

At 7 p.m., choose from several exciting options: Jam grass fans can enjoy Nailed Shutt at The Last Whisky Bar, while Myles Mancuso, joined by Jonny Rosch on keys and vocals, Mike Merritt on bass, and James “The Worm” on drums, performs at Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Ct., Greenwood Lake). For a more acoustic vibe, Sean O’Flynn plays at Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick).

For a magical holiday experience, “The Nutcracker” begins at 7 p.m. at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, produced by the Warwick Center for the Performing Arts. Follow Clara’s journey through enchanting characters and stunning visuals in this seasonal classic.