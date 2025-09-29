Haunted house returns to Community Center

Each year, audiences marvel at the haunted house put together by Wickham Works and the Warwick Valley Community Center.

Artist Beth Laule leads this year’s production, with a Twilight Zone theme. Performances are Oct. 23, 24 and 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. The Community Center is located at the 11 Hamilton Ave in Warwick.

“We’re doing something new this year. You can explore the dimensions of the Twilight Zone, wandering through multiple sets. Each encounter presents you with a story - from the weird, to the creepy, and the terrifying - if you choose,” Laule said. “You can pick your own adventure and thrill level with guides along the way to direct you to the experience you want. And you’re going to want to spend time in the lobby enjoying the Twilight Zone videos and sets we’ve made, as well as the crafts and photo ops.”

“One of the most exciting things about the Haunted House is the many teen and adult volunteers who join us each year. Students from Warwick Valley Community Center’s Youth Advisory Board, Summer Youth Leadership Academy, Gay Straight Alliance, and Youth Task Force participate, and we invite any students ages 11 and up to join us, said producer Melissa Shaw-Smith. “It’s a welcoming space for people to have fun, meet new friends, and learn skills. It’s also a great way for students to earn community service hours.”

Tickets are $10 if purchased in advance at WarwickValleyCommunityCenter.Org

The last information session for interested volunteers is on Monday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. at the Community Center. Anyone (in middle-school and up) interested in volunteering should text VOLUNTEER to (329) 222-4930 for details.

Youth programs at Warwick Valley Community Center are supported by Orange County Youth Bureau, the Village of Warwick, and the Town of Warwick.