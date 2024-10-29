Harvest honey, and more, at The Oasis

If you drive along Union Corners Road, you may have noticed the garden and barn set back on the spacious property adjacent to the town park. That property is The Oasis at Warwick Farm, owned by Dan Doyle, a local entrepreneur. The property has hosted disc golf tournaments; children’s survival skills camps; talks on aquatic farming, organic farming, and hops cultivation; and mushroom-growing and permaculture workshops sponsored by Orange Environment. For the last few years, The Oasis has also been home to several honeybee colonies managed by Roger Moss. This year, he managed five colonies that are now ready to harvest.

In celebration, Moss, beekeeper and educator for 25 years, will be holding a honey harvest event on Saturday, November 2 at The Oasis from 2 to 5 p.m. Moss will speak about the life of honeybees, beekeeping anecdotes, the importance of natural pollination, food security, and sustainability.

Then he’ll guide attendees who volunteer to help harvest the honey to spin the honeycombs, freeing the honey for everyone to enjoy. Those who lend a hand extracting honey from these Oasis Farm beehives can bring their own sanitized 1# jar and fill it right from the extractor. For those who don’t want to get their hands sticky, there will be Oasis honey and beeswax candles for sale.

And that’s not all: Local mead brewer Tony Forder will discuss how mead has been made through the centuries and conduct an Oasis Farm mead sampling. Light refreshments will be served.

This event is suitable for people 8 years and older. Register for the November 2 event at Eventbrite by searching “Oasis Farm Honey Harvest and Mead Sampling.”