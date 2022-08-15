Happy chickens and the right spices

When we asked owner, Nick Campanelli, of Campanelli Poultry Farm, “Which came first, the chickens or the eggs,” he promptly replied that it was the chickens, of course, who are responsible for two of the three categories of fresh eggs that adorn his table at the Lakeside Farmers Market in Greenwood Lake every Saturday. And then there are the duck eggs.

Large brown eggs from Leghorn chickens comprise the majority of his inventory.

“We raise a couple hundred Leghorn chickens that are well taken care of – all naturally, free-range, with full access both indoors and outdoors, without any cages; you can’t raise happy animals caged up,” said Nick.

Then there are eggs with a bluish tint from Araucana chickens, a breed that was brought to the U.S. in the 1930s from Chile. A third type of egg is from Pekin ducks, which can vary a bit in size but are usually around 50 percent larger than standard large chicken eggs. The colorful yolk of a duck egg looks bolder than chicken yolks. Some even think it gives the egg a richer flavor as well; others describe duck egg yolks as tasting creamier than chicken egg yolks.

Campanelli Poultry Farm, in Kenoza Lake, NY, is known for its fresh poultry: chickens, turkeys, geese, and ducks. They process fresh poultry every week in their New York State inspected facility. All poultry is raised in open air barns and nearby fields, in humane, clean and healthy conditions. Anti-biotics, steroids, or hormones are never given to the flocks and their feed is milled regionally at the Connecticut Feed Co-op.

Across the aisle from Campanelli is a prepared foods vendor named “Spice Beast” [TheSpiceBeast.com], creation of Bill Corrado and his daughter, Erica.

“I wanted to be able to cook and eat clean but realized quickly that with no cooking skills, I kept eating the same bland meals. This clean eating stuff wasn’t going to last very long because I love food,” said Corrado. Family friend Jen Capsidero, who was minding the booth this Saturday, explained, “Erica and Bill were the ones who came up with the flavor combos and flavor concoctions. We’re an all-natural spice company and none of our products have chemicals, preservatives, or junk ingredients. Our labels are full disclosure, so what you see on the label is what’s in the bottle.”

Many of their spices can be used to complement grilled chicken:

Spice rubs and seasonings, from mild to hot, can be found among the bottles and packages on the table. One is honey BBQ; another is the blackout blackening rub (used for salmon and other fish).

“You’re still gonna have taste buds but it’s got a nice jolt of flavor,” said Jen said.

Story contributed by Peter Lyons Hall