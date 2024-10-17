Halloween variety shows coming soon

Laughter! Thrills! Chills! From the team that brought you “The Rocky Horror Show” last October, Core Theatre Group presents the “Halloween BOOHAHA!” variety show on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. This family-friendly matinee features comedy, magic, live musical performances and cirque, hosted by Warwick favorite Chuck Ragsdale. The show will feature professional entertainers as well as students from the Warwick Center for the Performing Arts Broadway Collective. The runtime is about 80 minutes with no intermission.

But wait, there’s more! On Oct. 25 and 26 at 8 p.m., Warwick’s most faux-torious drag queen Eve Starr will present the group’s adults-only show. A mix of risqué and spooky, the evening shows will showcase burlesque, comedy, live musical performances, and cirque (two acts with one intermission and concessions) at the theater at Mountain Lake Park in Warwick.

Tickets can be purchased at coretheatregroup.com.