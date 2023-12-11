x
Grooves to make you move this week

Warwick. Check out the latest roundup of live music events happening near you.

Warwick /
| 11 Dec 2023 | 04:11
Revel in the holiday spirit and join in the festivities and celebration with live music and local musicians this week in Warwick!

Saturday, December 16

Start your afternoon at 2 p.m. at Clearview Vineyard, 35 Clearview Ln, with Alec Phillips, playing classic rock and pop favorites.

At Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery, 114 Little York Road, from 2 to 5 p.m., Nailed Shutt will enchant listeners with a blend of acoustic tunes.

Dubco Acres, 65 4 Corners Rd, hosts an evening of soulful melodies with DnA starting at 4 p.m.

As the sun sets at 5 p.m., Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, will host Country Comfort, serenading the crowd with country favorites.

For a particularly festive evening, visit Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd, at 7 p.m. and enjoy their Christmas show, featuring Wonderloaf and a repertoire of classic rock hits.

Or visit the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, to catch the acoustic duo Kobi & Al also starting at 7 p.m.

Taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Baldo Bistro, 9 Lakeside Rd, the dynamic OCD Trio, will perform.

Mattingly’s Tavern, 16 N Main St., concludes the evening at 9 p.m. with the soulful blues and classic rock of the Barrelhouse Blues Band.

Sunday, December 17: A Melodic Finale

Kick-off Sunday’s festivities from 12 to 4 p.m. at Dubco Acres by indulging in the Holiday Market, featuring local crafts and live music.

The Warwick Winery welcomes back Ray Longchamp, adding a musical backdrop to the scenic vineyard from 2 to 5 p.m.

Devin Daversa will take the stage at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike for a solo set while Clearview Vineyard presents Stereo Mike’s, offering classic rock and pop at 2 p.m.

Enjoy Tin Barn’s craft beers while listening to a performance by The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Dubco features The Al’s, covering acoustic favorites for a laid-back Sunday afternoon.

Last Whisky Bar wraps up the weekend at 3 p.m. with Hidden Rivers, an acoustic duo covering classics to contemporary hits.

Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday marks the continuation of the musical festivities at 7 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm. Experience the Rock This Town Orchestra’s Christmas Spectacular by the #1 Brian Setzer & The Stray Cats Tribute Band, part of Danny C’s Wednesday Night Winter Concert Series. General admission tickets are $20.

Thursday, December 21

Thursday takes a jazzy turn at Last Whisky Bar at 7 p.m. with the Rick Savage Quartet, part of their Wintertime Jazz Series.

Friday, December 22

Cap off the week on Friday at 6 p.m. with a soulful performance by Gerry Arias at Double S Smokehouse, 49 Oakland Ave, and an Ugly Sweater Party at Tin Barn Brewing at 6 p.m., featuring Identity Crisis playing cover tunes.

At the Last Whisky Bar, enjoy a performance by Oragami at 7 p.m.

Pennings Farm Market welcomes the soulful trio of Black Cat Bone at 7 p.m., and Baldo Bistro hosts John Sheehan for a captivating conclusion to your night starting at 7:30 p.m.