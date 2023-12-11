Grooves to make you move this week

Revel in the holiday spirit and join in the festivities and celebration with live music and local musicians this week in Warwick!

Saturday, December 16

Start your afternoon at 2 p.m. at Clearview Vineyard, 35 Clearview Ln, with Alec Phillips, playing classic rock and pop favorites.

At Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery, 114 Little York Road, from 2 to 5 p.m., Nailed Shutt will enchant listeners with a blend of acoustic tunes.

Dubco Acres, 65 4 Corners Rd, hosts an evening of soulful melodies with DnA starting at 4 p.m.

As the sun sets at 5 p.m., Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, will host Country Comfort, serenading the crowd with country favorites.

For a particularly festive evening, visit Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd, at 7 p.m. and enjoy their Christmas show, featuring Wonderloaf and a repertoire of classic rock hits.

Or visit the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, to catch the acoustic duo Kobi & Al also starting at 7 p.m.

Taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Baldo Bistro, 9 Lakeside Rd, the dynamic OCD Trio, will perform.

Mattingly’s Tavern, 16 N Main St., concludes the evening at 9 p.m. with the soulful blues and classic rock of the Barrelhouse Blues Band.

Sunday, December 17: A Melodic Finale

Kick-off Sunday’s festivities from 12 to 4 p.m. at Dubco Acres by indulging in the Holiday Market, featuring local crafts and live music.

The Warwick Winery welcomes back Ray Longchamp, adding a musical backdrop to the scenic vineyard from 2 to 5 p.m.

Devin Daversa will take the stage at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike for a solo set while Clearview Vineyard presents Stereo Mike’s, offering classic rock and pop at 2 p.m.

Enjoy Tin Barn’s craft beers while listening to a performance by The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Dubco features The Al’s, covering acoustic favorites for a laid-back Sunday afternoon.

Last Whisky Bar wraps up the weekend at 3 p.m. with Hidden Rivers, an acoustic duo covering classics to contemporary hits.

Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday marks the continuation of the musical festivities at 7 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm. Experience the Rock This Town Orchestra’s Christmas Spectacular by the #1 Brian Setzer & The Stray Cats Tribute Band, part of Danny C’s Wednesday Night Winter Concert Series. General admission tickets are $20.

Thursday, December 21

Thursday takes a jazzy turn at Last Whisky Bar at 7 p.m. with the Rick Savage Quartet, part of their Wintertime Jazz Series.

Friday, December 22

Cap off the week on Friday at 6 p.m. with a soulful performance by Gerry Arias at Double S Smokehouse, 49 Oakland Ave, and an Ugly Sweater Party at Tin Barn Brewing at 6 p.m., featuring Identity Crisis playing cover tunes.

At the Last Whisky Bar, enjoy a performance by Oragami at 7 p.m.

Pennings Farm Market welcomes the soulful trio of Black Cat Bone at 7 p.m., and Baldo Bistro hosts John Sheehan for a captivating conclusion to your night starting at 7:30 p.m.