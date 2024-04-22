Greenwood Lake Theater presents ‘Steel Magnolias’

Greenwood Lake Theater will present its production of Robert Harling’s play, “Steel Magnolias,” directed by Mary McKinley and Katherine Weatherford with assistant direction by Courtney Silber. The production will be held at the theater at Mountain Lake Park (46 Bowen Road, Warwick) on May 4, 5, 11 and 12, Saturdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, students and the military, and are available online and at the box office. Running time is two hours and 30 minutes, with one intermission.

Truvy’s salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, is a gathering place and sanctuary for a close-knit group of women from the neighborhood. Recently widowed Clairee is adjusting to life without her husband, who was the town’s former mayor. Ouiser, a wealthy curmudgeon, finds any excuse to bicker and complain. Truvy has hired young Annelle just in time to get Shelby and her mother, M’Lynn, ready for Shelby’s wedding later that day, and the women’s excitement fills the beauty shop with gossip, warmth and familiarity. Over the next few years, as Clairee fills the void left by her husband’s death, Annelle embraces life in Chinquapin, Ouiser strikes up a new friendship, and Truvy’s salon remains at the center of their lives and becomes an oasis when tragedy strikes.

Katherine Weatherford, co-director of the production states, “Mary and I are co-directing for the first time since ‘A Christmas Carol’ in 2019. This is an important show to both of us. We both grew up in the South — we know this environment and these characters. Also, as a company led by women, we love to showcase stories about the strength and resilience of women, and how we can all lift each other up.”

This show is also in support of Fearless! Hudson Valley, an organization that helps victims of domestic violence in our area. Donations in support of this cause will be accepted at each show. Visit the show page at greenwoodlaketheater.org/steel-magnolias.html for more details.

For complete cast listings, tickets and more information regarding this production and all of Greenwood Lake Theater’s 2024 season, visit greenwoodlaketheater.org.