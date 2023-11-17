Greenwood Lake Theater presents ‘A Christmas Carol(ing)’

On December 2 and 3, Greenwood Lake Theater will present A Christmas Carol(ing). This festive event will include a holiday concert performed by the theater’s professional company members, as well as a singalong for everyone to join together for some familiar holiday favorites.

Saturday’s event will begin at 6 p.m., and Sunday’s event will begin at noon. The doors will open a half hour before the start of each concert. This performance will take place at The Warwick Institute of Culture (The WICK) at 46 Bowen Road in Warwick, NY. All tickets at $10, which can be purchased in advance through the theater website. Children under 18 may come for free, so please bring the whole family! Refreshments will be available at both performances.

“We have enjoyed our annual productions of A Christmas Carol these past years (and we hope you have too!),” says Mary McKinley, co-artistic director of Greenwood Lake Theater. “But this year we have decided to make a shift to an event that not only can bring our whole community together, but that they can actively participate in. We hope you come ready to sing!”

Katherine Weatherford, co-artistic director said, “We are excited to have everyone out to The WICK for a fun, festive event. We hope we see both familiar and new faces there to kick off this wonderful time of year together.”

So come and join Greenwood Lake Theater and The WICK for music, refreshments, and merriment- the perfect way to start this festive holiday season!

For tickets and information regarding this event, and all of Greenwood Lake Theater’s 2023 season, visit greenwoodlaketheater.org.