Greenwood Lake prepares for centennial weekend

There are many thrilling, historically significant events coming your way this weekend as the Village of Greenwood Lake prepares for its centennial crescendo August 16, 17, and 18, that include the Laker Reunion, the Centennial Parade, the Time Capsule Reveal, and the historic Babe Ruth Tribute Baseball Game with 19th century uniforms and rules!

On Friday evening, August 16, the Elks Lodge 2067 (35 Chestnut St., Greenwood Lake) will play host to dozens of former Village residents who still have friends and family members living here in the community. From 6 p.m. until later that evening, guests will enjoy food and beverages at one of the Village’s most popular venues for local get togethers. The Laker Reunion (glreunion.us) tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors; kids under 12 are free with a paid adult/senior ticket. Attendees will be able to walk the green carpet and record a video message to our Laker family. There will be a DJ and a karaoke competition, BBQ burgers and hot dogs with salads and snacks along with G-rated beverages, a supervised movie tent for the kids along with popcorn and snacks, Elks cash bar for adult beverages, Lakers Remembered memorial wall, an “I was here” Laker graffiti wall, a 50/50, raffles, and more.

On Saturday, August 17, begin the day with breakfast at Karen’s Cafe, followed by the Centennial Float Parade. The parade, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. that morning, will begin on Windermere Ave., at Holy Rosary Church, and proceed north along the avenue and pass the reviewing stand at 132 (the Senior Center), and then will end at Willow Lane. Police will be directing traffic around the parade route at that time and spectators should arrive early enough to find parking spots on the available lots and side streets, or as directed by police.

The parade’s theme, “Iconic Greenwood Lake throughout the Years,” will encourage onlookers to travel through time and remember the joy that the lake community has brought to residents and visitors throughout the last 100 years. Coincidentally, the Lakeside Farmers Market, at Winstanley Park, will also be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day, as is usually the case every Saturday through October.

Following the parade will be a Family Fun Day event, from 1 to 8 p.m., at Winstanley Park (next to CVS) on Windermere Ave., featuring a three-legged race, DJs, and musicians throughout the day. And what would an event like this be without a bubble station, dunk tank, scavenger hunt, and a tug-of-war! Of course there will also be lots of ways for visitors to sign up for sack races, pie-eating contests (with the winner getting a gift certificate for Shannon’s Eyes on the Pies), Charleston dance demos, and a frozen T-shirt contest at 8 p.m. Around the early stages of dusk, there will be a ball drop.

Meanwhile, all day long there will be horse and buggy rides, face paintings, touch-a-truck activities, soccer kick games, both giant and regular cornhole contests, rain gutter regatta, hopscotch, inflatables, paper airplanes, and a special opportunity to record senior voices.

Brace yourself for Sunday’s events, August 18, that begins with the excavation and revelation of the contents of a time capsule that was buried 50 years ago, in 1974. The time capsule reveal will be held at 10 a.m. on 51 Waterstone Road, outside the Community Center. Later that day, at 1 p.m. enjoy an historic baseball game as teams play an authentic 19th century baseball game commemorating the Greenwood Lake Centennial, featuring the Flemington Neshanock vs. the Enterprise Club. The game is free for residents and guests!

The Greenwood Lake Centennial (GWLCentennial.org) will be celebrating its greatest weekend event this coming weekend and all are invited to witness this historic series of activities.