Goshen. ‘2 Across’ play to open the 2023 season

Cornerstone Theatre Arts will open its 2023 season with the play “2 Across,” a production sponsored by The Goshen Public Library & Historical Society.

Written by Jerry Mayer, it is the story of two Strangers - a man and a woman - who board a San Francisco BART train at 4:30 a.m. They’re alone in the car, each is married, and both are doing the New York Times crossword. She’s an organized, sensible, psychologist. He’s a free-spirited, unemployed ad-exec. This starts an 80-minute ride with intriguing and entertaining results.

It is directed by Sara Johnson, featuring Evelyn Albino and Mark Von Oeson, with tech design by Victoria Cottone.

Show dates are Fridays and Saturdays from April 29 through May 13 at 7 p.m. and Sundays from April 30 through May 14 at 2 p.m.

Admission is free, but reservations are required by calling the box office at 845-294-4188.

The Goshen Music Hall is located at 223 Main St., 2nd Floor walk-up, in Goshen. For information, log onto www.cornerstonetheaterarts.org.