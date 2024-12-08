GNSO’s holiday performance will be ‘Merry & Bright’

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra (GNSO) continues its 2024/25 season on Saturday, December 14 at 4 p.m. at Aquinas Hall on the Mount Saint Mary College campus in Newburgh.

Maestro Ger shared his excitement for this year’s holiday performance, “I am filled with pride that our holiday concert has become a community staple, part of the rhythm and rhyme of the holiday season here. One new highlight will feature our superb concert master, Adrienne Harmon, in a spectacular arrangement for solo violin and orchestra, while another will spotlight our outstanding principal cello, Naomi Lisowski. We will also have our usual cavalcade of vocalists to perform everything cherished and familiar, and as always, we will end with our traditional audience singalong!”

This performance has sold-out for the past three years, and tickets at the door will be very limited, so be sure to get your tickets early.

Ticket prices are: $80 for Balcony, $65 for Center Reserved and $55 for General; senior citizens (62+) are $35 and students (with current student ID) are $10 for general seating. They can be purchased at the door, by visiting newburghsymphony.org , or calling 845-913-7157.

Founded in 1995 by Dr. Woomyung Choe and its first president, the late George Handler, the Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 30th anniversary as one of the leading cultural institutions of the Hudson Valley.