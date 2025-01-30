GNSO presents ‘Concert of Concertos’

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra (GNSO) continues its 2024/25 season on Saturday, February 15 at 4 p.m. at Aquinas Hall on the Mount Saint Mary College campus in Newburgh. In collaboration with its partner Moxart, GNSO will perform “Concert of Concertos.”

Maestro Ger shared his insights on this performance, “Concertos are such a dynamic and exciting form. It is all about me versus us, us versus them. It is a dialogue between the group [orchestra] and the individual [soloist]. Sometimes this dialogue is amenable and cooperative, sometimes conciliatory, sometimes competitive, and sometimes an outright confrontation.”

GNSO’s concertos will include Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto, which has been described as “filled with all the sweeping melodic fervency for which Tchaikovsky is so justly famous.” The next piece, Aaron Copland’s Clarinet Concerto, is described as “gentle and melancholic to start, the concerto opens with understated softness, chords delicately rocking back and forth, over which the clarinet quietly pours its sad song.” And lastly, GNSO will perform Rachmaninoff’s First Piano Concerto, filled with “extraordinary pianistic bravura and astonishing technical virtuosity, which is sure to bring the house down,” the orchestra said in its announcement.

Ticket prices are $80 for balcony seats, $65 for center reserved, and $55 for general admission. Senior citizens (62+) are $35 and students (with a current Student ID) are $10 for general seating. They can be purchased at the door, by visiting newburghsymphony.org, or calling 845-913-7157.