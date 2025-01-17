Get ready for Warwick’s ‘Winter Wiggle’

If you’re looking for a night of community fun and connection, mark your calendars for Warwick’s “Winter Wiggle,” happening Saturday, January 25 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Mountain Lake Park Lodge (46 Bowen Road, Warwick). (There will be a storm date of January 26.)

What is the Winter Wiggle!? According to the organizers, it’s a family-friendly and alcohol-free event aimed at helping to shake off the winter chill and post-holiday blues, and connect with others in our community while enjoying a variety of activities.

The Richard Stillman Band will provide entertainment from 5 to 7 p.m. with square dancing and calling. Wickham Works will be hosting an arts and crafts station for all ages. There will also be local community information tables featuring mental health resources, nonprofit and civic organizations, and municipal updates with ways on how to get involved.

Finger foods and refreshments will be provided, donated by: Ana’s Restaurant, Country Dream, Harvest Restaurant, OPA! Greek Restaurant, Larry’s Deli, Tuscan Cafe, Noble Pies, Hoboken Eddie’s, Luca Trattoria & Pizzeria, Hef’s Hut, Satin Ice, Galloway Grill, Warwick Price Chopper, and more.

The Town of Warwick will provide free municipal bus service to and from this event. Make a reservation for the Dial-a-Bus by calling 845-986-2877 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., by Friday, January 24 to arrange a free pick-up and drop-off.

This event is a collaboration between Warwick Cares and the Warwick Valley Community Center/Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition, and is supported by the town and village of Warwick.

There is no cover charge for this event. Donations to support Warwick Cares mental health initiatives and the Warwick Valley Community Center Prevention programs will be accepted.

Reservations are not mandatory, but encouraged. RSVP at Collura@villageofwarwick.com.